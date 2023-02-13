Rondé Barber silences doubters yet again with Hall of Fame nod

Every year, fans of every NFL team take to social media with passionate pitches for their team’s favorite legends to be granted entry into football’s most elite club.

In doing so, many resort to criticizing why a specific player shouldn’t get in over the one for whom they’re campaigning.

Such was the case again this year, as a quick Twitter search heading into Thursday night’s Hall of Fame announcement reveals many fans who didn’t think Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Rondé Barber would merit one of the five precious slots for modern-day candidates.

We’ve heard the same gripes in recent years, claiming Barber was nothing more than a “system corner” who benefitted from the Tampa 2 scheme, instead of acknowledging the truth that the only reason that defense was so effective was precisely because of Barber’s presence, and the unique skill set he brought to the table.

Those complaints ring similar to those Barber likely heard earlier in his football career, as some no doubt thought he was too small to make it in the NFL game, at 5-foot-10 and 184 pounds. One of the great ironmen of his generation, Barber put those laughable doubts to shame over a legendary career in which he didn’t miss a game for 15 straight years.

In the same way, Barber silenced his doubters yet again Thursday night, when his name was indeed called as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2023 class, where he’ll join three former teammates from the Bucs’ Super Bowl-winning defense from the 2022 season: Derrick Brooks, Warren Sapp, and John Lynch.

Maybe now, as Barber gets fitted for his gold jacket and cast for a bronze bust, they’ll finally start believing.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire