How Rondé Barber revolutionized the cornerback position

A third-round pick in the 1997 NFL draft out of Virginia, Rondé Barber was an undersized cornerback overcame plenty of doubters to become one of the greatest players in pro football history.

Barber spent all 16 of his NFL seasons with the Tampa Buccaneers, revolutionizing what it meant to be an impact player at the cornerback position, making big plays in every way possible.

No. 20 owns multiple NFL records, including being the only player in league history with at least 45 interceptions and 25 sacks in a career.

So, how did he do it?

Here’s a quick recap of how Barber redefined an entire position in the NFL:

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire