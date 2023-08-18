Ronan Keating calls brother’s death ‘hardest time’ of his life as he thanks fans for their support

Ronan Keating has opened up about the pain of recently losing his brother (Instagram @rokeating)

Ronan Keating has described the last five weeks as the “hardest time” of his life following the shock death of his older brother.

Ciaran Keating, 57, died after two vehicles collided at Ballymiles near Swinford in County Mayo in July.

His wife Annemarie and another passenger were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the second car was taken to Mayo University Hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries.

Boyzone singer Ronan, 46, served as a pallbearer at his sibling’s funeral and also performed an emotional song at the end of the service.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, he shared a slew of pictures of him and his family, including wife Storm and their two children Cooper, six, and Coco, three as they take time out to regroup and “heal” in South Africa.

In a lengthy caption, he reflected on what the last couple of weeks have been like and thanked fans for their support.

He wrote: “Just wanted to say thank you for the love and respect you have shown my family over the last 5 weeks. It has been the hardest time for us all, and everyone is trying to manage a life now without our brother (very hard to even type that.

“Thank you for all your messages of support and also respecting our privacy during this time. There is no more fitting a place to heal, than in South Africa surrounded by Mother Nature and great people and our little bundles of joy Cooper and Coco, have kept us going constantly. Thank you god.

“Back to work for me in another part of the world I love now… it all seems rather difficult to make sense of but trying my best.Take care of each other and from Storm, myself and all my family, thank you,” he concluded.