Ronaldo: ‘I’ve reached my goals in Italy’

Cristiano Ronaldo has posted a cryptic message on social media and it has the entire soccer world wondering if a transfer could be in the offing this summer.

The Juventus superstar has one year left on his current contract and has linked with a move to Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in recent weeks.

Ronaldo, 36, finished as the top goalscorer in Serie A this season as Juventus snuck into the top four on the final day of the season. But, Ronaldo was left out for the final game of the season by Juve boss Andrea Pirlo and that led to reports about his future in Turin, once again.

Here is the post Ronaldo left on his Instagram page, as he closed out his club season and is now fully focused on EURO 2020 with Portugal.

“The Italian Super Cup, the Italian Cup and the Serie A Top Scorer trophy fill me with happiness, mainly due to the difficulty they carry with them, in a country where nothing is easy to win,” Ronaldo said. “With these achievements, I reached a goal that I had set myself since the first day I arrived in Italy: to win the Championship, the Cup and the Super Cup, and also to be Best Player and Top Scorer in this great football country. Nothing compares to the feeling of knowing that I’ve left my mark in the countries where I’ve played.”

Hmm.

Cristiano, you tease, you. This sounds like someone is setting themselves up for a move elsewhere this summer…

Ronaldo to make dramatic United return?

Could Cristiano Ronaldo really be heading back to Manchester United? We all know that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer absolutely buzzes off nostalgia, but surely this is a step too far?

According to a report from The Athletic, Manchester United are monitoring the situation closely and could pounce to make a move for Ronaldo this summer. The player is believed to fancy a dramatic return to Old Trafford.

Do United need Ronaldo?

Well, they already have one veteran forward in Edinson Cavani who proved his class late in the season and the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood are also stars in the making up top. But Ronaldo is Ronaldo.

He shows no real signs of ageing and with the Glazer family getting hammered by United protestors for their running of the club, they could look to appease fans with some big money signings this summer, and a United legend returning would also fit the bill.

Of course the better long term, and more expensive, options would be Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.

But if Ronaldo somehow became available a year before the end of his Juventus contract, is he worth a punt for United? Absolutely.

