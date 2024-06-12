Ronaldo still unstoppable at 39 as he scores stunning brace against Ireland in Portugal’s 3-0 triumph

Ronaldo still unstoppable at 39 as he scores stunning brace against Ireland in Portugal’s 3-0 triumph

Cristiano Ronaldo is still a force in world football as he doesn’t stop scoring goals despite turning 39 in February.

The experienced centre-forward struck a stunning brace on Tuesday to help Portugal to a comfortable 3-0 success over Ireland in their final Euro 2024 warm-up game.

Joao Felix handed the Selecao an early advantage as he scored by curling the ball home in the 18th-minute.

Ronaldo doubled their lead early in the second-half by unleashing an unstoppable effort into the top-left corner.

The former Real Madrid star found the target again on the hour-mark with a sweeping finish as Portugal cruised to a 3-0 victory.

The latest two strikes mean he has now reached an incredible 130 goals in 207 international appearances.

Ronaldo’s inclusion in Portugal’s squad for Euro 2024 has been a source of debate among fans, with many arguing the team is better without the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

But he produced an excellent performance against Ireland on Tuesday to seemingly put an end to these debates.

Ronaldo ended the 2023-24 campaign in tears after Al-Nassr suffered a penalty shoot-out defeat against Al-Hilal in the Saudi King’s Cup final.

However, his individual numbers were excellent in Saudi Arabia last term as he scored 44 goals in 45 appearances across all competitions.