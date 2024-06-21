Ronaldo is a starter and is still fit, Portugal coach says

(L-R) Czech Republic's Lukas Provod, Czech Republic's Jan Kuchta, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Czech Republic's Robin Hranac fight for the ball during the Euro 2024 Group F soccer match between Portugal and Czech at Leipzig Stadium. Hendrik Schmidt/dpa

Cristiano Ronaldo has been guaranteed a regular starting place at Euro 2024 by coach Roberto Martinez, who said on Friday the 39-year-old is still fit enough for this level.

The Portuguese will reach the last 16 with a win over Turkey on Saturday in Dortmund following their opening 2-1 win over the Czechs.

"For us, he brings experience, he creates goalscoring opportunities and helps us to open up spaces," Martinez told a news conference when asked if a 39-year-old playing in the Saudi league can handle it.

"He's in the national team because he deserves it. All the data proves that."

Ronaldo has played in a record six Euros and is the tournament's all-time record scorer with 14 goals. Defender Pepe is two years Ronaldo's senior and the oldest ever player at a Euros.

Around 45,000 Turkish fans loudly cheered their team on in Dortmund in the first group game, a 3-1 win against Georgia, but Martinez is not worried about a similar situation.

"The stands will be full of Turkish fans. But it will be a fantastic atmosphere in the stadium," he said.