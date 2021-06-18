U.S. Open:

Watch Round 2 of 2021 U.S. Open live from Torrey Pines

After Ronaldo snub, soccer stars swig Coca-Cola

In this article:
It seemed like he'd started a thing.

Some stars copied Cristiano Ronaldo after he snubbed Coca-Cola at a pre-match news conference.

The soccer legend, known for his fitness obsession, seemed to urge viewers to drink water instead.

But now some players and coaches at the Euro 2020 championship are going the other way.

Russian coach Stanislav Cherchesov made a point of taking a big swig of Coke when he went on camera.

Ukraine captain Andriy Yarmolenko went one further.

Unlike Ronaldo he moved the cola bottles into shot, not out.

And suggested the firm should get in touch with him.

The comical turn is likely a relief to Coca-Cola.

After Ronaldo’s snub its shares dipped 1.6%, wiping $4 billion off the firm’s share-market value.

Tournament organiser UEFA had to remind teams of their sponsorship obligations.

It didn’t rule out punishments, including fines, if any more bottles went missing.

  • The Week in Numbers: moving bottles move markets

    From Cristiano Ronaldo's Coca-Cola snub, to a big hint from the Fed, this is the Week in Numbers. GRAPHIC $4 bln$4 billion was wiped off Coca-Cola's share-market value by one small gesture at the Euro 2020 soccer championships. Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo removed two of the firm's bottles from shot at a post-match news conference. And appeared to urge people to drink water instead. Coca-Cola shares promptly dipped 1.6%, and tournament organiser UEFA had to issue a statement defending the firm. GRAPHIC: $120 billion$120 billion is how much the U.S. Federal Reserve spends buying bonds every month. But this week Chairman Jerome Powell said it was thinking about when to turn off the money tap. "It will be appropriate to consider announcing a plan for reducing our asset purchases at a future meeting."The central bank also hinted that rate rises could come faster and furiouser than it previously thought, sending stock prices skidding. GRAPHIC: 17 YEARS17 years is how long the EU and U.S. have been arguing over subsidies to Airbus and Boeing. Both blame the other for giving unfair support to their aerospace champion. But now the pair have agreed to suspend tit-for-tat tariffs for five years. They've decided to worry more about Chinese subsidies instead. Katherine Tai is U.S. Trade Representative:"While we have been engaged in this fight, others are taking the opportunity to launch their own industries and we have been too busy fighting each other to pay attention."GRAPHIC: $34.3 bln$34.3 billion was the 2020 revenue number at TikTok-owner ByteDance. That's more than double the previous year's figure. Boss and founder Zhang Yiming isn't sticking around to take the credit though. He's stepping back from chief executive duties, saying he lacks the social skills to be a good manager. GRAPHIC: $2.7 billionAnd $2.7 billion was MacKenzie Scott's latest donation to charity. The former Mrs Bezos donated to nearly 300 organizations, and has now given away over $8 billion in total. Don't worry though, she won't go hungry. Forbes magazine estimates she's worth around $60 billion in all.

  • Soccer-'Miracle man' Witsel back for Belgium after determined recovery

    Axel Witsel has been hailed as Belgium's "miracle man" after his sooner-than-expected return from a serious Achilles tendon injury, but he said his recovery came with doubt and sacrifice. The midfielder tore his tendon in early January in Bundesliga action with Borussia Dortmund and, after surgery, was told it could take up to nine months before he played again. Belgium were trailing in their Group B match in Copenhagen but with Witsel, Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard coming on after the break, they came back for a second Euro 2020 win.

  • What happened to Christian Eriksen? The Denmark midfielder who collapsed at Euro 2020

    The 29-year-old needed CPR after captain Simon Kjaer had heroically cleared his airways ahead of the medical team’s rapid arrival on the scene

  • De Bruyne didn't celebrate out of 'respect' for Denmark fans

    Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne said he did not celebrate his winning goal against Denmark in Copenhagen on Thursday out of "respect" for the home fans following the collapse of Christian Eriksen last week.

  • Are Chase Young and Terry McLaurin the two best non-QBs in the NFC East?

    Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio and Chris Simms did a division draft, and Washington earned a lot of praise.

  • Soccer-Deschamps praises 'greatest ever' Griezmann as he nears appearances landmark

    France coach Didier Deschamps praised Antoine Griezmann ahead of his side's European Championship clash with Hungary, a match that will be the forward's 50th consecutive start for his country, labelling him one of the greatest players of all time. Griezmann, who has scored 37 goals for France in 92 caps, is set to pull six clear of the previous starts record set by Patrick Vieira.

  • Hofmann, Klostermann miss Germany training, Gnabry returns

    Midfielder Jonas Hofmann and defender Lukas Klostermann sat out Germany's final training session ahead of Saturday's crucial Euro 2020 match against holders Portugal, but Serge Gnabry returned.

  • Less sticky stuff, more hits? What to watch to understand the effects of MLB's crackdown

    Which pitchers will be affected as MLB enacts dramatic enforcement of foreign substances? Will scoring go up? Well, it's complicated.

  • Celtics coaching rumors: Chauncey Billups among second interview candidates

    It appears Chauncey Billups, Darvin Ham and Ime Udoka are among the top candidates for the Celtics' head coach job to replace Brad Stevens.

  • Tottenham end interest in Gennaro Gattuso as manager search goes on

    Fan reaction to the Italian’s potential hiring is believed to have played a part in Spurs’ decision.

  • Dirk Nowitzki to join Mavericks as special adviser, will help search for new head coach

    Dirk Nowitzki is going to have to save the Mavericks again.

  • Rafael Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon and Olympics: 'The goal is to prolong my career'

    Rafa tweeted that he needs more time to recuperate than the two weeks between the French Open and Wimbledon.

  • Soccer-Hungary must leave everything on the pitch against France - coach

    Hungary will leave everything on the pitch against world champions France in their Group F match on Saturday in Budapest, coach Marco Rossi said, noting wryly that the French team is worth 15 times more than his side. Hungary are the underdogs in a "Group of Death" with France, Germany and Portugal. "If we set up in one way against Portugal it's more than likely we'll be in similar fashion against France," he said.

  • Analysis: Soccer-Incisive Isak stands out among workmanlike Swedes

    Sweden's industrious approach to their first two Euro 2020 games may not have got anyone's pulse racing, but thanks to a rock-solid defence and the threat posed by Alexander Isak they have now racked up four points and two clean sheets. After a rugged and determined goalless draw against Spain in Seville, the Swedes eked out a 1-0 win over Slovakia on Friday in St. Petersburg, with the 21-year-old Isak making the difference. The young forward, who also posed a threat against the Spanish, tormented his Slovakian markers all afternoon before substitute Robin Quaison won a penalty that Emil Forsberg converted for what could turn out to be a vital win.

  • Christian Eriksen discharged from hospital after 'successful' operation

    Christian Eriksen is out of the hospital and heading home just six days after collapsing on the field.

  • John Stockton's Wild Anti-Vaccine Video Gets Booed By Fans

    In a clip from the series “Covid and the Vaccine: Truth, Lies and Misconceptions Revealed” making the rounds on social media Thursday, the former Utah Jazz guard brags about his supposed expertise on the coronavirus pandemic. Sometimes your hero’s crush your heart…..thank god this mofo meant nothing to me.

  • What did Andy Dalton see “wrong” in Justin Fields’ throwing motion?

    Bears quarterback Justin Fields recently praised QB1 (for now) Andy Dalton for taking the rookie under his wing. But one this Fields said raises eyebrows. “I think there was one day after OTAs, I was throwing extra after practice, and he stayed out there specifically just to see maybe what I was doing wrong and [more]

  • 'SNL' stars recall fight between Bill Murray and Chevy Chase: 'Very sad and painful and awful'

    Jane Curtin and Laraine Newman, stars of Saturday Night Live when the show was in its infancy, appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Thursday, where they spoke about the fight between Bill Murray and Chevy Chase in 1978. After leaving the show, Chase had returned to host. Murray and Chase exchanged some deeply hurtful words following dress rehearsal, which soon resulted in a physical altercation just minutes before Chase took the stage to deliver the monologue. “I think Jane and I, and Gilda both witnessed it,” Newman said. “But, ya know, it was very sad and painful and awful.” “It was that sad kind of tension that you would get in a family,” Curtin added, “and everybody goes to their corners because they don't want to have to deal with the tension, and it was uncomfortable. You could understand, you know, there were these two bull mooses (sic) going at each other, so the testosterone was surging and stuff happens.”