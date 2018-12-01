Ronaldo sets 60-year Juventus best as scintillating start continues

Cristiano Ronaldo has made the best start to life at Juventus of anyone in the last six decades, as he added to his tally in an easy defeat of Fiorentina.

The former Real Madrid man went into Juve's Saturday clash as Serie A's second top scorer for 2018-19 behind Genoa's Krzysztof Piatek, who has netted 10 so far this season.

But he drew level with the Poland international 11 minutes from the end, scoring from the spot to seal a 3-0 win over the Viola in Florence.

Rodrigo Bentancur and Giorgio Chiellini had struck earlier to put the Bianconeri in a commanding position.

With 10 goals in the first 14 Serie A matchdays, Ronaldo has proven that he has lost none of the goalscoring instinct that made him a legend at Madrid.

And what is more, he has also equalled an old record in Turin that has stood since the 1950s.

Not since the great Welsh wizard John Charles in 1957 has a Juve player managed double figures inside the first 14 games of a league season.

Juventus now sit 11 points clear of nearest Scudetto rivals Napoli, who have a game in hand, and look good value to win their eighth consecutive title in Italy's top flight.

Impressively, the Old Lady seem unconcerned whether they play at home or away, marking almost identical perfect records.

Juventus and the only unbeaten team in 2018 in away games among top-5 European Leagues teams, also picking up an average points record away from home in 2018 (2.7).

Thanks to Ronaldo's contributions among others, they have scored at least two goals in all seven away matches played in the current Serie A season.

Their current mark of 40 points after 14 matchdays in the current Serie A season is additionally a record in the history of the competition.