Ronaldo says he's well prepared to play record-extending sixth Euros

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo stands by the bench before the start of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Quarter-Final soccer match between Morocco and Portugal at Al-Thumama stadium. Tom Weller/dpa

Portugal top star Cristiano Ronaldo stressed he's well prepared to play a record-extending sixth European championship this summer in Germany.

"I've prepared myself for this competition. We have five days until the first game and we have to start well," he said on Thursday evening as the squad arrived at their headquarters in Marienfeld.

The 2016 champions Portugal start the tournament on Tuesday against the Czech Republic before facing Turkey and debutants Georgia in Group F.

"There's always that tingling in your stomach, especially the day before the game or on match day. I'm glad I feel it, when I don't feel it, it's better to give up and stop. We're prepared," Ronaldo said.

He was impressed with the reception from the fans as they arrived in Germany for the Euro 2024.

"It's impressive, it looks like we're in Portugal. It was very beautiful, since the arrival at the airport until here, all the roads were full of Portuguese people," he said.

According to the police, around 6,000 fans welcomed the squad. In addition, the bus that took the team from the Münster/Osnabrück airport to the hotel was accompanied by a parade of 400 motorbikes.

"Incredible. In my Portuguese there is no word to describe this reception. The arrival at the airport was full of passion and Portuguese colour. Now, at the hotel, it was even more special," coach Roberto Martínez said.

However, according to the police, two supporters were detained after they attempted to enter the the squad's headquarters late in the evening. Both will now reportedly answer for trespassing.