Ronaldo and Pepe head Euro 2024 squad of former champions Portugals

Portugal's Pepe (R) and Cristiano Ronaldo warm up during a training session ahead of the UEFA European Championship Group F soccer match against Germany. Christian Charisius/dpa

Veterans Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe head Portugal's provisional Euro 2024 squad announced on Tuesday by coach Roberto Martinez.

Ronaldo, 39, now playing at Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr, is set for his 11th major event since debuting 20 years ago at the home Euros. He helped Portugal win Euro 2016, was runner-up in 2004 and fourth-place finisher at the 2006 World Cup.

The multipe World Footballer of the Year has 206 caps and 128 goals, both men's world records.

Porto's Pepe is also still around at age 41, just as 36-year-old goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

Martinez' squad includes Barcelona's Joao Felix, Bernardo Silva from English champions Manchester City, Liverpool's Diogo Jota as well as Manchester United pair Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot.

But there was no place for Bayern Munich full back Raphael Guerreiro because he is nursing an ankle injury.

Portugal will warm up for the Euros against Finland on June 4, Croatia on June 8 and Ireland on June 11 before starting the tournament in Germany on June 18 against the Czech Republic. Their other group stage opponents are Turkey and debutants Georgia.

The final 26-player squad must be named by June 7.