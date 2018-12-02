Ronaldo must score every Juve penalty to be forgiven for Madrid heroics - Allegri

Cristiano Ronaldo must always score Juventus' penalties so he can be forgiven for haunting the club in last season's Champions League, coach Massimiliano Allegri joked following a 3-0 win over Fiorentina.

Ronaldo's 98th-minute penalty for Real Madrid saw the La Liga giants knock Juve out of Europe in a controversial quarter-final tie in back in April.

The Portuguese superstar has since joined the Italian outfit, and he took his tally to 11 goals in 18 games with a spot-kick in Saturday's win.

The goal saw the former Madrid and Manchester United star match a 50-year-old scoring mark with the Italian giants as he continued a fine start to life at the club.

But Allegri joked that, to be forgiven for hurting Italian outfit in the past, his new star must now take, and make, all of his club's spot-kicks.

"Ronaldo takes the penalties," he told a news conference.

"After he's scored that one against us in the [98th] minute at 139km/h, am I supposed to let somebody else do that?

"He has to do something to be forgiven.

"He's got to take penalties and score... always."

Juve are now 11 points clear atop Serie A after their 13th win and their manager was pleased with how his side saw out a tough fixture.

“It wasn’t easy, as the atmosphere was passionate and the whole city had been waiting for this game," he said.

"I asked the lads to stay solid and after a period where we didn’t play all that well, allowing them to keep the ball for 10 minutes straight, we reorganised.

“The second goal helped us shake off the tension and we relaxed into our lead. We had more chances and could certainly have gone 2-0 up earlier.

“You have to be wary, as in Florence the games are never over until the final whistle, they have great technique and pace, but we defended well on their crosses.”

Juve will be in for a test in their next fixture, with Allegri's side set to host third-place Inter in an enticing Serie A clash next Friday.