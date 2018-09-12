Ronaldo & Messi top FIFA 19 ratings as Neymar & Hazard make top 10

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been selected as the highest-rated players on FIFA 19.

The Portugal star, who won the Ballon d’Or last year, was the top player in FIFA 18 in terms of rating (94), although in FIFA 19 he finds himself level with Barcelona ace Messi, whose own rating has improved by one point to 94.

Given that the duo have dominated world football for over a decade, it is little surprise to see them at the head of the list, and like last year, they find Neymar completing the podium of the game’s elite three stars.

The Paris Saint-Germain man has once again come in with a rating of 92.

Next up, though, is a newcomer in the form of Luka Modric, who was not even in the top 10 players in the previous edition of the game.

The Real Madrid midfield has been tipped as a leading Ballon d’Or contender after a stellar performance at the World Cup saw him claim the Golden Ball for the tournament, and he comes in with a rating of 91.

Kevin De Bruyne is another big climber in the game this year.

The Belgium and Manchester City star, who is currently sidelined with a knee injury, also has a rating of 91.

International colleague Eden Hazard is ranked sixth, also boasting a total of 91, an improvement of one mark from last year, when he was the eighth best player.

Completing the top 10 players in this edition of FIFA are Real Madrid centre-back Sergio Ramos, Barcelona striker Luis Suarez, Manchester United’s David de Gea and another Real Madrid player in the form of Toni Kroos.

One man who may not be happy with the ratings is Antoine Griezmann, who said he deserves to be in the top three of the Ballon d’Or voting.

He finds himself ranked as the game’s 18th best player with a rating of 89, while fellow World Cup winner N’Golo Kante also has a score of 89.

Kylian Mbappe, the World Cup’s outstanding young player and the second most expensive player ever behind Neymar, has a rating of 87.

Manuel Neuer, Robert Lewandowski and Gonzalo Higuain all made the top 10 in the game last year but are now ranked 12, 11 and 38 respectively.