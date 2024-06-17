Ronaldo is our inspiration, says Portugal's Dias before Euro opener

Portugal's team with Cristiano Ronaldo (C) arrives at the stadium for a training session ahead of Thursday's UEFA Euro 2024 Group F soccer match against Czech Republic. Hendrik Schmidt/dpa

Cristiano Ronaldo remains Portugal's talisman despite hitting 39 and he can help them to a second European Championship title, defender Ruben Dias said on Monday.

The 2016 winners take on the Czechs in their Euro 2024 opener on Tuesday in Leipzig, before taking on Turkey and Georgia in Group F

"He is an inspiration, he shows us that everything is possible," Dias told a news conference about team mate Ronaldo.

At his first European Championship on home soil in 2004, Greece prevented Ronaldo's first international trophy by stunning the hosts in the final.

In 2016, injured and on the touchline, he roared his team to the title against hosts France in the final. Now he wants to be fully part of another triumph.

Ronaldo has played 25 of his 207 international matches at European Championships - both records in men's football. The 14 Euro goals and the 130 goals in total are also world-best marks.

He shows no signs of slowing down despite his age and has been banging in the goals from Saudi club Al Nassr.

Dias, off the back of another English Premier League title with Manchester City, believes a talented Portugal side under Spanish coach Roberto Martinez can go far in Germany - in part due to Ronaldo's sheer will to win.

"He's our captain and we'll go with him to the very end," he said.