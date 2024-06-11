Ronaldo convinced Szczesny to switch Juventus for Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo helped to convince Wojciech Szczesny to give up on Juventus and accept a move to Al-Nassr this summer.

The 34-year-old Polish goalkeeper is no longer in the club’s plans in Turin, much to his frustration, as they prepare to welcome Monza’s Michele Di Gregorio, working on setting up a deal worth around €18m plus €2m in add-ons for the Italian shot stopper.

Al-Nassr are working to finalise a deal for Szczesny, who has verbally agreed to a two-year contract worth circa €19m net per season. Talks are now ongoing with Juventus to close out an agreement ahead of the summer transfer window.

Ronaldo calls Szczesny

Page three of today’s Tuttosport details how Ronaldo called his former Juventus teammate Szczesny to try and convince him to accept Al-Nassr’s offer, keen to be reunited with the Polish goalkeeper, who is now only a step away from completing the move.

Whilst the Old Lady won’t be able to cash in too much from his sale to the Saudi side, they’ll save around €6.5m in wages, making space for new signings.