Ronaldo becomes first man to play in six Euros, Pepe oldest player

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the Euro 2024 Group F soccer match between Portugal and Czech at Leipzig Stadium. Hendrik Schmidt/dpa

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first men's player to take part in six European Championships when he led his side against the Czech Republic in Euro 2024 Group F on Tuesday.

Ronaldo already has the record with most Euro games (now 26), goals (14) and goals at five editions of the tourament.

Team mate Pepe also became the oldest men's player at a Euros.

The defender, at 41 years and 113 days old, beats the previous record holder Gabor Kiraly of Hungary by over a year.