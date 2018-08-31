Ronaldo's sister hastily removes Instagram image that appears to take dig at Modric winning UEFA award The Juventus forward was overlooked despite his heroics for Real Madrid last season, when he scored 15 goals as they won the competition

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister hastily removed an Instagram post that appeared to take a dig at Luka Modric winning the UEFA Player of the Season award.

The Croatia midfielder was honoured by the governing body at the Champions League group stage draw on Thursday, with Real drawn alongside Roma, CSKA Moscow and Viktoria Plzen.

Ronaldo's Juventus will play the Portuguese's former club Manchester United, as well as Valencia and Young Boys.

However, despite the Portuguese's heroics as Real won the competition last season - he scored 15 goals in 13 games - Modric, the midfield metronome at the centre of Real's triumph, claimed the coveted award.

Ronaldo had picked up the prize in 2016 and 2017, and his sister was stunned by the outcome.

Posting on the social media site, in a post which has since been deleted, she wrote: "Okay!!! Everyone can draw their own conclusion."

Ronaldo was not present at the awards ceremony, but he did win the Forward of the Year prize, and Sergio Ramos admits he and his team-mates were surprised that the 33-year-old did not turn up.

"We found out practically when the microphones were being set up and we were surprised," the centre-back said. "But he does what he wants."





Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, was fuming that UEFA decided to snub his client.

“Football is played on the field and that’s where Cristiano won," he told Record. "He scored 15 goals, carried Real Madrid on his back and conquered the Champions League again.

“It’s ridiculous, shameful. The winner is not in doubt, as Ronaldo is the best in his position.”

Ronaldo has yet to score for Juventus, but will be hopeful of replicating last season's form in the Champions League this term.