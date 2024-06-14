🗣 Ronaldinho's delivers heavy criticism of Brazil ahead of Copa América

Brazil legend Ronaldinho did not mince words when it comes to his optimism regarding his nation's chances at Copa América 2024 in the United States this summer.

The mood in the Brazil camp has not been high as of late thanks to some uninspiring performances, most recent of which was a 1-1 draw with the United States, who were thumped by 5-1 Colombia only days before.

Speaking in an interview on Friday, the former Barcelona and AC Milan superstar delivered his verdict on Brazil's chances in the upcoming tournament.

“I'm not going to watch any of the games," he said. "Everything is missing, determination, joy, not playing well. I’m not even going to watch one game.”

Brazil kick off their campaign in Group D against Costa Rica on Monday.