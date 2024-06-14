Ronald Koeman provides update on Frenkie de Jong’s Barcelona future

Dutch national team head coach Ronald Koeman has on Friday provided an insight into the future of Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong.

The name of midfielder De Jong has of course positioned itself front and centre in the headlines in both the Netherlands, and Catalunya’s capital over the course of recent days.

As much comes after the 26-year-old was dealt a heavy personal blow.

After being called up to the Dutch squad for Euro 2024, De Jong’s efforts to recover from an ankle injury came up short, with the former Ajax standout having been ruled out of the tournament as a result.

Oranje boss Koeman, in turn, was quick to lay the blame squarely at the feet of his former employers, at Barcelona:

“We came to the conclusion that even in the next three weeks, De Jong will not be fully ready. He has a history with this injury. His club took risks before and now we have to pay the price.

“I know that he played when he was not 100% ready.”

With the dust having now settled on the situation, and De Jong’s next outing set to come at club level rather than international, though, Ronald Koeman was today instead drawn on his engine room star’s future at the Camp Nou.

De Jong has of course been heavily linked with a Barcelona exit once more ahead of the summer, as the Blaugrana brass continue to seek out much-needed funds by way of the market.

If the latest comments on the part of his international boss are anything to go by, however, then FdJ himself has no intention of going anywhere over the months ahead:

“I have regularly talked to Frenkie about many things and I think he is happy at Barcelona and does not want to leave. The injuries have affected his level in recent months.”

Conor Laird | GSFN