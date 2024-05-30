Ronald Koeman opts for experience Chelsea’s Dortmund loanee Ian Maatsen misses out

Eyebrows have certainly be raised by the decision of Ronald Koeman to leave Dortmund defender Ian Maatsen at home for Euro 2024. When asked about his reasoning for doing so, the former Everton and Southampton boss said that he was happy with options at left-back, with a reference to 34-year-old former Manchester United defender Daley Blind, Nathan Ake and Micky van de Ven.

🚨| Netherlands EURO 2024 squad:



Bijlow, Flekken, Verbruggen

Aké, Blind, Van Dijk, Dumfries, Frimpong, Geertruida, De Ligt, Van De Ven, De Vrij



Gravenberch, De Jong, Koopmeiners, Reijnders, Schouten, Simons, Veerman, Wijnaldum



Bergwijn, Depay, Brobbey, Gakpo, Malen, Weghorst pic.twitter.com/2xHflubW9S — Get Belgian & Dutch Football News (@GBeNeFN) May 29, 2024

Maatsen can certainly count himself unlucky not to have made the final selection. The on loan Chelsea man has helped Dortmund qualify for the Champions League final and could certainly embarrass the Oranje head coach with a strong performance in the final.

Perhaps the strength of the group stage opposition has swayed Koeman to go with those with experience over the likes of Maatsen. The side have by far the toughest group with France, Austria and Poland to contend with. They should certainly have enough quality to make the top three, but given the pressure on every game from the kick-off, Koeman may feel like those who have been around the game longer may be able to deal with it better.

However, if things do go badly in Germany, this will be one decision that critics of the former Barcelona head coach will certainly use against him.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson