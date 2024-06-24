Ronald Koeman will not drop under pressure striker for Euro 2024 clash with Austria

In the press conference prior to the game against Austria, Ronald Koeman has come out in defence of under pressure striker Memphis Depay. The former Barcelona head coach said that for him, the players role in the starting line-up is not up for discussion. There had been murmurings that perhaps Koeman would drop the underperforming striker for Wout Weghorst or even Joshua Zirkzee, who now appears to be missing the game due to illness.

Ronald Koeman twijfelt niet over de bekritiseerde Memphis Depay 🇳🇱🦁



"Het is voor mij niet een discussiepunt. Hij speelt gewoon." #EURO2024 #nedoos

Depay has yet to score at the Championships and has struggled to have a real impact on the two games the side have played so far. The Atlético Madrid forward is out of contract in the summer and will be hoping to use Euro 2024 to show potential suitors that he is worth bringing in. His record for Oranje is exceptional, with 45 goals in 94 games. At the Euro’s he only scored twice during the last competition. One of these came against Austria, the side the Netherlands face in the final game of the Group stages.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson