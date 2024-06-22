Ronald Koeman and Didier Deschamps disagree on France VAR controversy

In a press conference attended by Get French Football News, both Ronald Koeman and France boss Didier Deschamps had their say on the biggest talking point of the goalless draw between The Netherlands and France in the second game of EURO 2024.

Xavi Simons had a goal disallowed during the match which ultimately would have given the Dutch three points and made them the clear leaders at the top of Group D on 6 points. However, Denzel Dumfries was adjudged to be in an offside position and infringing with Mike Maignan as the PSG attacking midfielder’s shot nestled in the bottom corner.

Ronald Koeman was disappointed with the decision made by Anthony Taylor and the length of time it took VAR to arrive at the decision, “I think the position of Dumfries is offside, but he isn’t disturbing the goalkeeper. When that doesn’t happen, the goal should be legal. And you need five minutes for this? I don’t understand it.”

In contrast, Deschamps had an opinion which differed as France were the beneficiary of the decision, “There is no goal. As soon as there is a player that impeaches the goalkeeper’s vision it is offside. From the screens I saw on the side it seemed obvious.”

GFFN | Liam Wraith