Ronald Jones suspended two games

Cowboys running back Ronald Jones will not be available for the first two weeks of the regular season.

The NFL announced that Jones has been suspended for two games. Jones violated the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Jones signed with the Cowboys this offseason as a free agent. He ran 17 times for 70 yards and a touchdown in six games with the Chiefs last season. Jones ran 488 times for 2,174 yards and 18 touchdowns in four seasons with the Buccaneers.

Tony Pollard is the No. 1 running back in Dallas. Malik Davis, Rico Dowdle, and sixth-round pick Deuce Vaughn are the other backs on the 90-man roster.