Ronald Jones to miss time with groin injury

Cowboys running back Ronald Jones' rough summer has hit another snag.

Jones suffered a groin injury and will miss some time, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters today.

It's another setback for Jones, who will be suspended for the first two games of the regular season because of a violation of the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

The Cowboys signed Jones in March in the hopes that he could add some depth to their backfield, but at this point he's no lock to make the team at all. Tony Pollard is the clear No. 1 running back in Cowboys camp, but there's an open competition behind him among Jones, rookie sixth-round pick Deuce Vaughn, and Malik Davis and Rico Dowdle.

There's also been talk that the Cowboys could bring back Ezekiel Elliott, who remains a free agent with the start of the regular season a month away.