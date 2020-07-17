Ronald Jones feels he’s in a “great position” heading into third season

Quarterback Tom Brady‘s arrival in Tampa made a lot of waves inside and outside of the organization.

One of the internal reactions came from running back Thomas Jones. Jones has seen enough of the Patriots in recent years to know that Brady’s presence should mean more passes coming his way and he said he’s “caught every kind of ball you can imagine” to prepare himself for the 2020 season.

That will be Jones’ third year in the NFL and his second was a big improvement over the first. He produced 1,033 yards from scrimmage after posting 77 during his rookie season and thinks that he’s going to continue to rise this year.

“I’m even more excited to be back,” Jones said, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com. “I’m feeling even better, having last year to come off of, so I feel like I’m in great position, even better and more mentally focused than I was a year ago.”

The Bucs would seem to share Jones’ optimism about the year to come. They drafted two backs, but didn’t sign a veteran who would block Jones from maintaining the lead role in the backfield.

