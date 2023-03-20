The Cowboys will have three free agents visiting their practice facility Monday.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports that running back Ronald Jones, linebacker Travin Howard and offensive lineman Chuma Edoga will undergo physicals and meet with key personnel at The Star.

The Cowboys have not signed any free agents from other teams yet. They did add receiver Brandin Cooks and cornerback Stephon Gilmore in trades.

Dallas has holes to fill, having released running back Ezekiel Elliott last week, and seeing linebacker Luke Gifford and left guard Connor McGovern leave in free agency.

Jones, 25, entered the NFL as a second-round pick with the Bucs in 2018. He spent four seasons in Tampa before joining the Chiefs in 2022 but saw action on only 38 snaps in six games.

Jones’ lack of special teams’ experience was the reason he was inactive most of the season, including in two of the team’s three postseason games.

Howard, who had a core muscle injury sideline him much of last season, played for Cowboys’ special teams coach John Fassel with the Rams.

Edoga, a third-round pick of the Jets in 2019, has appeared in 26 games with 13 starts.

Ronald Jones, Chuma Edoga, Travin Howard to visit Cowboys on Monday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk