Ronald Darby worked out for Titans

The Titans are looking at a veteran for their secondary.

Tennessee worked out cornerback Ronald Darby on Monday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Darby, 29, spent the last two seasons with the Broncos. But he suffered a torn ACL in Week Five of 2022 and spent the rest of the year on injured reserve.

Denver released Darby in March.

Since then, the 2015 second-round pick has worked out for the Texans and Vikings.

Darby has appeared in 89 games with 88 starts for Buffalo, Philadelphia, Washington and Denver. He has eight career interceptions with 90 passes defensed.