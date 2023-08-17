Ronald Darby to sign with Ravens

The Ravens are adding veteran Ronald Darby to their injury-riddled cornerback group.

According to multiple reports, Darby is signing with the team after visiting with them on Thursday. Darby visited with other clubs recently, but the Ravens' need for help at corner became more pressing on Wednesday.

That's when we learned that Marlon Humphrey needs foot surgery in order to repair an injury. The hope is that Humphrey will be back for the season opener, but the Ravens have also been practicing without Rock Ya-Sin, Jalyn Armour-Davis, and Arthur Maulet, so the interest in Darby is easy to understand.

Darby's own injury issues have limited him to 16 games for the Broncos over the last two seasons. The Ravens will be hoping he can stay healthy enough to help them make up for the other absences.