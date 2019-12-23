Ronald Darby set to miss time with hip injury

The Eagles are waiting to hear about tight end Zach Ertz‘s outlook for Week 17 after he injured a rib in Sunday’s win over the Cowboys, but they are already preparing to play without cornerback Ronald Darby.

Head coach Doug Pederson said at his Monday press conference that Darby is expected to miss at least next Sunday’s game against the Giants because of a hip injury. Darby was limited to 11 snaps in the win over Dallas.

Rasul Douglas will start in Darby’s place with Sidney Jones also likely to see an uptick in playing time as long as Darby is out of the picture.

Darby is set for free agency after the season. Depending on the extent of his injury and how things play out for the Eagles, he may have played his final game in Philadelphia.