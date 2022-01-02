The Broncos have several players missing while on the COVID-19 list and they’ll also have to play without one of their starting corners due to injury.

Ronald Darby is inactive for Sunday’s matchup against the Chargers with a shoulder injury. He missed the first two days of the practice week but was limited on Friday.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) is also out for his second consecutive game, with Drew Lock making another start for him.

Linebacker Kenny Young (concussion) is inactive as well.

Running backs Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams are both active after they were listed as questionable, as is receiver Courtland Sutton.

Several key players are still on the COVID-19 list, like edge rusher Bradley Chubb, receiver Jerry Jeudy, receiver Tim Patrick, and offensive tackle Bobby Massie.

Defensive lineman Justin Hamilton, offensive tackle Drew Himmelman, and receiver Rico Gafford are the Broncos’ remaining inactives.

On the other side, Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill is inactive with an ankle injury. He was listed as doubtful. Quarterback QB Easton Stick, offensive lineman Senio Kelemete, defensive back Essang Bassey, and cornerback Davontae Harris are also inactive for Los Angeles.

Ronald Darby inactive, Courtland Sutton active for Broncos-Chargers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk