Ronald Darby expected to miss time with hamstring injury

When Eagles head coach Doug Pederson met with the media on Monday, he said he didn’t have an update on cornerback Ronald Darby‘s condition after he injured his hamstring in Sunday’s loss to the Lions but expected one later in the day or on Tuesday.

It appears they’ve gotten an update and it’s not great news for the Philadelphia secondary. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Eagles expect Darby to miss time after getting the results of his MRI.

Making the quick turnaround to play on Thursday night would have been tough regardless of the test results, but Rapoport reports that the outlook is for Darby to miss a few games. After facing the Packers, the Eagles will play the Jets, Vikings and Cowboys.

Sidney Jones, Rasul Douglas and Avonte Maddox are on hand at corner for the Eagles and the thinness of the group may lead to a roster move before facing Green Bay.