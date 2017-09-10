Ronald Darby carted off with ankle injury

Ronald Darby injured his ankle in the second quarter in what appeared to be a gruesome non-contact injury. The Eagles cornerback rolled in the soft turf while in coverage in what resulted in a Kirk Cousins scramble with 11:35 left until halftime.

A close-up of Darby’s ankle was not pretty.

Doctors and trainers braced Darby’s ankle, and he left for the locker room on a cart and his teammates showed obvious concern.

The Eagles entered the game with nobody listed on their injury report.

Patrick Robinson replaced Darby.