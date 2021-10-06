The Broncos won’t have Patrick Surtain II on the practice field on Wednesday, but they will have another corner back on the field after an extended layoff.

Ronald Darby hurt his hamstring in the season-opening win over the Giants and went on injured reserve a couple of days later. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said that Darby will be back at practice Wednesday and could play against the Steelers this weekend.

That return would be welcome under any circumstance, but all the more so if Surtain isn’t able to play. He left last Sunday’s game with a chest injury and word is that it isn’t serious, but his absence from practice suggests he could miss their next game.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) and running back Melvin Gordon (leg) are also out practice on Wednesday, although Fangio said Bridgewater could be back on Thursday.

Ronald Darby back at Broncos practice, Patrick Surtain II out Wednesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk