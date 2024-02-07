Ronald Curry set to join Bills as quarterbacks coach

The Bills are adding Ronald Curry to their coaching staff.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that Curry will be the quarterbacks coach under head coach Sean McDermott and offensive coordinator Joe Brady. Curry and Brady worked together with the Saints in 2017 and 2018.

According to multiple reports, the Saints offered Curry the chance to remain on their staff as the wide receivers coach before he elected to move on.

Curry held that job from 2018-2020 and has been the quarterbacks coach in New Orleans for the last three years. He interviewed for the offensive coordinator position with the team last month, but the Saints opted to go with Klint Kubiak for that job.