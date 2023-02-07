Ronald Curry to interview for Broncos offensive coordinator job

New Orleans Saints quarterbacks coach and passing-game coordinator Ronald Curry plans to interview for the Denver Broncos offensive coordinator job, per Nola.com’s Jeff Duncan. Curry took on an elevated role last season after previously working with the Saints wide receivers, and he’s widely respected around the league as a coach on the rise.

And he could soon be working for Sean Payton in Denver. Payton has started to build his Broncos staff by targeting multiple assistants in New Orleans: assistant offensive line coach Zach Strief is going to Denver, and he could be followed by offensive assistants Declan Doyle and Kevin Petry. Multiple former Saints staffers are also in consideration for jobs with the Broncos.

But Curry might be the biggest loss of them all. He’s played a big part in getting young players up to speed in the offense in recent years and helping multiple position groups remain functional as injuries hit the team hard. He isn’t exactly indispensable, but Curry is exactly the kind of talented young coach an organization would like to keep around. He wouldn’t be calling plays under Payton in Denver, but he would have a wider range of responsibilities and more opportunities for advancement than he’s seeing right now behind Pete Carmichael.

More Latest Saints News!

Sean Payton offered Saints assistant Kevin Petry a role on Broncos' staff Cardinals assistant Marcus Robertson in consideration for Saints DB coach job Buccaneers interview Saints coach Ronald Curry for OC opening

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire