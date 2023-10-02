Ronald Booker honored for decades as a coach and 'father figure to all' at Beach High

For 35 years as the girls basketball coach at his alma mater of Beach High School, Ronald Booker left a lasting legacy at the school he's always loved.

On Saturday, the City of Savannah recognized Booker's impact on the Beach community and the city as a portion of Hopkins Street fronting Alfred Ely Beach High School was renamed Coach Ronald Booker Way in a ceremony attended by a couple hundred people.

Mayor Van Johnson said he has been asked about recent honorary street designations the city has held and he said he felt like "it's important to give people their flowers while they can still smell them."

The Beach High community showed up in force to honor Booker, the Bulldog legend who was celebrating his 78th birthday.

Booker was a member of two state basketball championship teams as a player at Beach in 1963 and 1964 under another legendary coach in Russell Ellington. Booker later put the Beach High girls basketball team on the map in the state of Georgia as he built a perennial powerhouse with squads known for defense and toughness. He racked up 786 career wins, with 21 region titles and a Class 4A state championship in 2000. He retired in 2013 and went on to become a special assistant for his other alma mater with the Savannah State women's basketball team under Cedric Baker.

He is a member of the Greater Savannah Athletic Hall of Fame and the Beach Hall of Fame.

Heart of a Bulldog: Booker retires Ronald Booker has 'heart' of a Bulldog: Longtime hoops coach retires from Beach

Booker reflects, and looks toward future DONALD HEATH: Time better spent looking to the future

He was named the Savannah Morning News Coach of the Year 11 times, the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association (GACA) Region Coach of the Year 21 times and the Georgia High School Association Coach of the Year in 1999 and 2000. He was also named Teacher of the Year in 1995, 1999, and 2001.

"Coach Booker ensured excellence, but more importantly he ensured love," Van Johnson said. "Some of his players didn't have fathers in the home, some didn't have good fathers in the home. Some had good fathers in the home, but needed another set of eyes and he stepped in and filled in the gaps and became another loving father figure for so many young women.

"In the game of chess, if you want to win you've got to protect your queen. And Coach Ronald Booker protected our queens. The queens he protected, nurtured and loved are now mothers, and grandmothers and great grandmothers . We're saluting him for that. We appreciate him because he didn't just talk about how to win in basketball, but how to win in school, and not only how to win in school, but how to win in life."

Booker spoke to the crowd and said he felt he owed a debt to Beach High School for the impact it had on a young boy growing up in Savannah.

"Coming from Yamacraw I had nothing. I had very little, and didn't have much hope, quite frankly," Booker said. "But I gained all that at Beach High School, and I always felt that I owed Beach High School something. I owed the people that pushed me, the privilege of trying to push others -- to try and pay back what I was given. I didn't succeed, but I tried and I'm still trying because I grew up and became a man at Beach High School."

Booker's son, Ronald C. Booker, lives in Atlanta, spoke with pride about his father.

"He truly embodies the definition of a coach. He is someone who teaches and trains, someone who truly mentors and his favorite thing - holding you accountable," Ronald C. Booker said. "Those who have played for him... could tell you. He wasn't always nice, but he was definitely kind. You didn't always get told what you wanted to hear, but you get told what you needed to hear. He was truly someone who always had your best interest in mind."

Irie Spann, from the Beach Class of 2014, played for Booker with her sister Ilyn and said he had a big impact on their lives.

"Coach Booker was a father figure to all of us," Irie Spann said. "He was nice, but he was like a real father that you would be scared of, but in a good way. He taught us never to be late, and made sure we kept up with our school work. We still talk about Coach Booker all the time. He took the girls at Beach and taught them how to become young women and ladies. He definitely left a legacy at Beach."

Booker, who sat alongside his wife of 56 years, Ruby, during the ceremony, acknowledged that he sometimes thinks to himself that he "was kind of a mean fella."

"But at the same time I tried to make sure that I gave them a sense of importance, I tried to make them understand that through all the fussing and pushing that I did it because I loved them, I cared for them and I saw something in them," Booker said. "And I don't think there's ever been a student that walked through Beach High School that didn't have potential and because of that I was almost possessed when it came to pushing kids to their limits. I'm not going apologize for that because that was my calling."

Even though he is a Savannah native, Booker said he didn't know Savannah State existed until around his junior year at Beach, when SSU coaches started looking at him as a player. He went on to play for the Tigers and earn his degree before coming back to coach at Beach.

"I'm appreciative of the fact that I gained a sense of 'You can,' " Booker said. "You can do as much as you try to do, and because of that I stand here before you today.

"I want to end like I began by saying thank you from the bottom of my heart. I'll always remember this day and remember every face that I saw… Your presence here is so important to me and more importantly it's important to Beach High School because it shows the solidarity we have to have to keep this institution going."

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Ceremony honors Ronald Booker's lasting legacy at Beach High School