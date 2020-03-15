Ronald Blair running four months after ACL tear

Josh Alper
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Defensive lineman Ronald Blair had to sit out the 49ers’ run to the Super Bowl earlier this year because of a torn ACL, but he’s on his way back to full strength.

Blair tore his ACL in mid-November and posted a video of himself running in a straight line on Instagram Saturday. That’s well short of being ready for football activities, but it is an important step toward a return to action.

That step comes as Blair is set to become a free agent on Wednesday or whenever the new league year gets underway.

Blair entered the league as a 49ers fifth-round pick in 2016. He has 88 tackles, 13.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 47 career games.

