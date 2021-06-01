Ronald Blair grateful, thankful to 49ers after joining Jets

Blair grateful to 49ers, fans after joining Saleh's Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers said goodbye to a defensive lineman who played a significant role as a depth piece in 2019.

Ronald Blair joined his former coordinator Robert Saleh, signing with his New York Jets on Tuesday.

The 2019 standout was an important piece on a dominant defensive line early on before suffering a torn ACL midway through the season. After news broke of Blair's departure, the lineman posted a farewell message to the 49ers on his Instagram.

Blair, current Las Vegas Raider Solomon Thomas and 2020 49ers sack leader Kerry Hyder all left this offseason, and the 49ers' depth on the defensive line will look much different in 2021.

A four-year veteran, Blair missed all of 2020 due to complications while rehabbing his ACL. If healthy, the 28-year-old should be a nice addition up front for New York's defense.

