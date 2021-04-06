Ronald Acuña Jr. starts HR avalanche off Max Scherzer on first pitch of Nationals' COVID-delayed season

Welcome to the 2021 season, Washington Nationals.

After a COVID-19 outbreak forced multiple delays to their opening day, the Nationals took the diamond for the first time on Tuesday, five days after their season opener was originally slated for last Thursday.

It did not get off to a good start.

The Nationals started 36-year old ace Max Scherzer on the mound. He was greeted by Atlanta Braves slugger Ronald Acuña Jr., who promptly sent the first pitch of Washington's season over the left-field wall.

The solo shot was the first home run of the season for the 23-year-old All-Star. It was also a sign of things to come.

Two batters later, reigning NL MVP Freddie Freeman also notched his first long ball of the season, sending a 3-1 Scherzer offering into the second deck in right field.

Scherzer got out of the inning with a 2-0 deficit. But Dansby Swanson opened the second inning with another home run, this one over the right-field wall.

That was the end of Atlanta's scoring in the second. But it wasn't the end of Atlanta's batting-practice effort against the three-time Cy Young winner. The start of the Scherzer's second time through the Braves lineup looked a lot like the first. Only this time, Acuña waited for a full count to send Scherzer's pitch into the left-field stands.

This is @ronaldacunajr24's first home run since about 40 minutes ago.#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/wHavRdCWfO — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 6, 2021

The only saving grace for Scherzer is that they were all solo shots.

Acuña's first blast continues an unfortunate trend for Scherzer, who has now allowed an opening-inning home run in three consecutive seasons.

Incredibly, this is the third straight year Max Scherzer has served up a HR in his first inning of the season:



2019: Robbie Cano got him.

2020: Giancarlo Stanton HR

2021: Acuna and Freeman



What a weird trend. — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) April 6, 2021

But it's the three ensuing home runs that will have Nationals fans worried about how much the 14th-year veteran has left in the tank.

Fortunately for the Nationals, their bats kept pace to tie the game at 4-4 in the third. We'll let you know how this all plays out when it's done.

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer watches as Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the second inning of an opening day baseball game at Nationals Park, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

