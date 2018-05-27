Ronald Acuña Jr. dealing with mild sprain after gruesome knee injury

Atlanta Braves phenom Ronald Acuña Jr. suffered what looked like a gruesome injury on Sunday while trying to run out a single in the seventh inning during a 7-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

Acuña appeared to hyperextend his left knee before tumbling to the ground down the first base line.

As a warning, the video is a bit graphic.

Acuña was somehow able to walk off the field, despite a pronounced limp, after being immediately tended to by team trainers. The Braves later announced he was taken out of the game with knee and lower back pain.

Acuna is at a nearby hospital undergoing further evaluation. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) May 27, 2018





On Monday, the team announced Acuña would be placed on the disabled list due to the injury, but it’s not as bad as it could have been.

Results from Ronald Acuña Jr.’s MRI exam today showed a left knee mild ACL sprain and a left knee contusion. The exam also showed a lower back contusion. He will be placed on the disabled list and re-evaluated at the end of the 10-day period. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 28, 2018





That’s encouraging news considering how gruesome the injury looked initially. It’s possible Acuña will miss more than 10 days, but it doesn’t appear surgery is an option right now.

At only 20 years old, Acuña is the jewel of Atlanta’s rebuild and has long been considered one of the best prospects in baseball. Since being called up in late April, Acuña is slashing .263/.320/.456 with five home runs and nine walks on 35 strikeouts.

His presence has certainly helped boost an already up-and-coming Braves club that’s sitting just half a game back of the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the National League East. Acuña’s prowess at batting second after infielder Ozzie Albies has caused plenty of matchup problems for Atlanta’s opponents with Freddie Freeman and a resurgent Nick Markakis right behind him in the lineup.

Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. limped off the field after suffering a knee injury against the Boston Red Sox. (AP Photo)

