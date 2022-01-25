The NFL has announced the officiating crew for Super Bowl LVI.

Ron Torbert will be the referee when the AFC and NFC champs face off in Los Angeles on February 13. Torbert is in his eighth season as a referee and this will be his first Super Bowl assignment. He worked the 49ers win over the Packers on Saturday and has worked nine overall postseason games.

The rest of the crew will be made up of umpire Bryan Neale, side judge Keith Washington, down judge Derick Bowers, line judge Carl Johnson, field judge Rick Patterson, and back judge Scott Helverson.

Neale and Washington join Torbert in making their Super Bowl debuts. Bowers will be working in his second and the other three officials will be working their third Super Bowls.

Ron Torbert named Super Bowl LVI referee originally appeared on Pro Football Talk