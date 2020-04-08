Ron Rivera's take on the Quinton Dunbar deal likely foreshadows what he'll do with Trent Williams

Ron Rivera was asked earlier this week for his assessment of the deal that sent Quinton Dunbar to the Seahawks. The coach's take on it was more straightforward than a fullback dive.

"After having met with him and having conversations, I just felt that as the situation progressed, he was looking for something that we weren't prepared to give and that was a new contract," Rivera told reporters.

Due to Coronavirus, Washington's new leader hasn't exactly had the chance to familiarize himself with his players like he normally would in any other year. In fact, April 6 would've marked the start of offseason workouts for the Burgundy and Gold, but those obviously aren't happening because of the pandemic.

Rivera perhaps would've been more open to working with the corner instead of shipping him to Seattle for a fifth-round pick if he knew he and Dunbar would have time to thaw what had become a tenuous relationship. That wasn't going to occur, though, which seemed to be a deciding factor in the move.

"We didn't know him and just felt that because of that situation and circumstances, his agent and his attitude just didn't seem to change," Rivera said. "We just felt that we were going to move in another direction, so we decided to move on."

All of this certainly seems like foreshadowing for how the Redskins will soon handle Trent Williams.

Some may hesitate at comparing a solid starting cornerback to a seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle, and that's understandable. But think about it: Williams wants a new contract like Dunbar did (and he wants one that's way larger, which he surely won't get in D.C.), his agent's attitude isn't changing like Dunbar's apparently wasn't and he's just as unfamiliar to Rivera as Dunbar was.

In fact, Rivera even mentioned Dunbar's injury history during his justification for that trade, and Williams has had even more trouble staying healthy than the defensive back.

Interestingly enough, Rivera was pushed in the conference call for an update on the Williams situation just before the query that led to his explanation for trading Dunbar. Rivera ultimately didn't go into much detail, though, and said "we're not quite sure what's going to happen at the end of the line."

He then offered his thoughts on why Dunbar is no longer a Redskin, and in doing so, could have actually revealed what is going to happen at the end of Williams' line. So if (or even when) the lineman is dealt, a statement from Rivera may not even be that necessary. Instead, just refer to what he already discussed regarding Dunbar.

