Ron Rivera's next goal with the Commanders is to 'bring them back down to Earth'

The Commanders essentially hosted a party late Monday after they took down the previously-undefeated Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Ron Rivera wants them to quickly pivot to the upcoming matchup with the Texans, though, in order to give themselves the chance for more celebrations in the future.

"I do want to bring them back down to Earth and want them to really start focusing on the next task at hand," Rivera said in a Tuesday one-on-one interview with NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay, "and that's getting ready for Houston."

In both that chat with Finlay and his general press conference with the media, Rivera came across not as a stern buzzkill but more like an unsatisfied coach, which is precisely what his approach ought to be.

While the primetime victory over a longtime rival was sweet, its legitimacy would immediately be cheapened if Rivera's club turned in a dud during their trip to see the Texans. So when Rivera encounters his charges at the franchise's facility in the buildup to that contest, he'll be clear with them that there's much more to accomplish.

"I'm going to have a little fun with them [Wednesday] when we get in the meeting room," he said. "I just want to make sure they understand, 'Let's realize you've now been there, so let's not act like that again.'"

That's not to suggest that Rivera wasn't thrilled with the result or aware of why such a jubilant locker room scene initially came to be.

As he pointed out Tuesday, beginning the season 1-4 like the Commanders did sapped a lot of fun from the players' jobs and made it difficult for them and their coaches to sync up with the techniques the latter were trying to teach the former. Then there are the incessant off-field issues that have once again seeped into sessions with reporters and contributed to the pressure surrounding the organization as a whole in 2022.

"They've gone through a lot," Rivera said, referencing those factors. "To beat a team of Philadelphia's stature in this league was really huge for those guys."

However, Rivera — who's worked alongside Lovie Smith, Houston's head man, in the past — is already hellbent on touting the Texans, even if their 1-7-1 record suggests they are inferior to Washington's 5-5 outfit.

"One of the things that I'm most certainly going to get across to these guys is that this is going to be a very well-coached, very disciplined football team we're going to play," Rivera told Finlay. "I really do think that our guys have to be prepared and so we will emphasize that all week."