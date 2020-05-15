Ron Rivera's decision to trade Quinton Dunbar will go unquestioned after allegations

In late March, Redskins head coach Ron Rivera decided to trade away former cornerback Quinton Dunbar, and two months later, the decision proved quite wise - for reasons likely beyond what Rivera could have ever predicted.

Troubling news emerged out of Miami on Thursday for Dunbar when he was charged with armed robbery after an incident at a card game allegedly turned violent. Of course, Dunbar is innocent until proven guilty, but some of the reported details emerging from Florida seem quite dangerous, including this from the arrest warrant: "Cops say the men began to rob party guests ... with Dunbar assisting in taking watches and other valuables at the direction of [DeAndre] Baker."

It's unclear what will happen next with the pending legal process, but the NFL said in a statement that the league will monitor the situation. Dunbar's arrest, even without a conviction, could result in a suspension from the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy. The Seahawks said the same about monitoring the situation.

Back in March after Washington moved the talented cornerback, many fans were alarmed that the Redskins got just a fifth-rounder in return for Dunbar. Sources told NBC Sports Washington then that there were no better offers, and after Dunbar demanded a trade or to be released, Rivera simply did not want to deal with the situation anymore. Around the league, Dunbar was not held in the same regard as some in Washington viewed the corner, plus he was in the last year of his contract and had missed playing time in consecutive seasons with injuries.

Now, there are no complaints about the Dunbar trade.

Nobody could expect an arrest, and certainly not armed robbery. Dunbar had been a good teammate and well-liked in Washington since his 2015 arrival as an undrafted free agent.

Still, Rivera made a judgment call early on in his Redskins tenure to trade away the cornerback after he made his desires for a new contract quite public.

"I think the biggest part in the Quinton Dunbar decision really was after having met with him and having conversations, I just felt that as the situation progressed, he was looking for something that we weren't prepared to give and that was a new contract. He had a year left on his contract," the coach said in April. "We didn't know him and just felt that because of that situation and circumstances – his agent and his attitude just didn't seem to change. We just felt that we were going to move in another direction, so we decided to move on."

Rivera decided to move on, and in less than two months' time with no football played, for reasons he could have never predicted, he's already been proven right.

