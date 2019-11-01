Ron Rivera won’t second-guess decision to play Cam Newton early

Of all the questions surrounding the status of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton — and there are many — one of the most puzzling surrounds his early season usage.

Newton suffered what the team described as a mid-foot sprain against the Patriots in the third week of the preseason. He then played in the opener and then again on short rest in Week Two.

Via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, Panthers coach Ron Rivera was asked if he would have done anything differently during that time span with the benefit of hindsight.

“Based on what we knew at the time, no,” Rivera said. “I thought the things that we did and listening to the doctors and listening to the player, no.”

Newton hasn’t played since, with what has since been described as a Lisfranc injury.

Rivera also said he didn’t want to speculate on Newton’s trip to Green Bay to see Dr. Robert Anderson until he heard the results of the trip.

Newton admitted during his glass-of-wine-and-cigar vlog that he hid the extent of the injury from the Panthers at the time, but it was clear that he wasn’t himself.

Now, they’ll wait to hear the doctor’s report before they know what to do next.