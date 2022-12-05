Ron Rivera wished Week 15 Giants game was on Saturday, but excited for exposure

Rivera happy for SNF exposure, but wished Giants game was Saturday originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Following a 20-20 tie on Sunday afternoon, the Washington Commanders (7-5-1) and New York Giants (7-4-1) are set to play once again in two weeks, a game that features massive playoff implications.

Given the high stakes of the NFC East matchup, the Week 15 contest between Washington and New York was flexed to Sunday Night Football on Dec. 18, the NFL announced on Monday, so the national audience can watch.

Just hours after the league announcement, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera was asked his thoughts about playing on Sunday Night Football. Rivera was candid about hoping to play the day prior instead.

"I was kind of hoping we'd get Saturday," Rivera said.

Commanders-Giants was one of five contests the NFL originally left unscheduled for Week 15 until Monday. Three of those games (Colts-Vikings, Ravens-Browns and Dolphins-Bills) were moved to Saturday, Dec. 17. But considering the implications of Commanders-Giants, the league opted to flex that game to Sunday night, the most optimal game window every week.

There's plenty of rationale behind Rivera's wish. After the Giants game, the Commanders travel cross-country to San Francisco on a short week. Washington's Week 16 game against the 49ers is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 24 (the NFL arranged most of its Week 16 slate to be played on Saturday, scheduling just three games on Christmas Day).

Now with Commanders-Giants scheduled for Sunday night, Washington has an even shorter week to prepare for San Francisco. The 49ers, on the other hand, have two full extra days to prepare for Washington, as San Francisco plays on Thursday night in Week 15. If Commanders-Giants had been flexed to Saturday, Washington would have had a normal week to rest up and prepare for the Niners.

"It would be nice to be able to be rested," Rivera said. "But, you play when they tell you to play. We'll line up and play them and see what happens."

Although Rivera made it clear he preferred a Saturday contest over a Sunday night tilt, the head coach is looking forward to having the Commanders play in front of a national audience once again.

"I think the opportunity is awesome. I really do," Rivera said. "It's the national stage. It's the big stage. One-third of the U.S. population is on the Eastern Seaboard, so we know they'll all be tuned in."

Washington is 2-0 in primetime games this season, highlighted by the club's thrilling upset victory over the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 10.

Following Sunday's tie against the Giants, Commanders captain Jonathan Allen called on Commanders fans to pack FedEx Field next week for the rematch.

"This game that we're going to play here in two weeks means double," Allen said. "I'm gonna need the fans of the Commanders to really show out. I'm going to provide as many free tickets as I can. We need everybody there. This game could be the season. We need full support and that stadium rocking."

On Monday, Rivera echoed Allen's thoughts.

"It'd be awesome to have a great turnout," Rivera said. "I think we're working towards that. We're trending in that direction."

Another primetime matchup gives the Commanders another game of national exposure, something Rivera is pumped about for his players.

"I'm pretty fired up for our guys. I really am, just because we have some guys that deserve exposure," Rivera said. "This is about as big of a stage as we've been on since the Monday night game or Thursday night game we played. This is a great opponent for us. They matched us on Sunday. So, it's pretty cool. We're pretty even. It'll be a fun night. I really do look forward to it."