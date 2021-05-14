Ron Rivera on why Washington signed Charles Leno despite drafting Samuel Cosmi

Rivera on why WFT signed Leno despite drafting Cosmi originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Entering the offseason, finding a franchise left tackle was atop the priority list for the Washington Football Team. Cornelius Lucas was solid at the position last year, but after having two decades of Pro Bowl tackle play between Chris Samuels and Trent Williams, the franchise entered this spring searching for its next cornerstone blindside protector.

After failing to address left tackle in free agency, Washington used its second-round pick on Samuel Cosmi. A three-year starter for the Texas Longhorns, Cosmi was one of the most athletic and versatile tackles in the entire 2021 NFL Draft.

With the selection of Cosmi, going into training camp with both him and Lucas competing at left tackle would have been more than serviceable. Yet, Washington wasn't done addressing the position, as they signed former Bears starter Charles Leno to a one-year deal this week after Chicago released him.

On Friday following Day 1 of Washington's rookie minicamp, head coach Ron Rivera was asked what went into the decision to bring in Leno to an already deep offensive line unit.

"It gives us more depth," Rivera told local reporters via Zoom. "It gives us more opportunity to fill some of the other basic needs we have and having another guy that's been a very durable, veteran player. I just don't think you can have enough quality offensive line depth."

Rivera's comments are telling. By saying that Leno's addition provides depth, the head coach is not committing to naming him the team's immediate starter at left tackle.

Rivera has preached wanting competition at as many positions as possible come training camp, and it sounds like left tackle won't be any different.

"It'll create a lot of competition," Rivera said.

Leno might have the edge over Cosmi and Lucas entering training camp, as he's been the Bears starting left tackle the past five seasons without missing a game. He's by far the most experienced of the three playing the position.

It's also worth noting that Leno and Lucas were teammates in Chicago in 2019 and it was the former who played left tackle, with Lucas sliding to the right side. Of course, Washington has Morgan Moses locked in a right tackle, as he's started 96 straight games for the Burgundy and Gold.

As for Cosmi, an intriguing and athletic prospect who has plenty of room to grow, Rivera thinks that the addition of Leno will only help the second-round pick moving forward.

"I think more so than anything else, it will give Sam another veteran guy to watch and learn from,” Rivera said.

With offseason additions of Leno, Cosmi, and guard Ereck Flowers, Washington's offensive line group is full of players who can play multiple positions. Wes Schweitzer, Keith Ismael, and even Moses have shown the ability to play on both sides of the line, too.

Versatility has been a common theme in Rivera's roster construction since taking over as head coach in January of 2020, and what he's done this offseason in order to improve his offensive line backs that, too.

“What it does, too, is it shows that, with quality depth — if we get the kind of depth that we’re looking for, we’ll have guys that can play more than one position, that will have that position flexibility," Rivera said.