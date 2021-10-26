Ron Rivera, WFT “constantly” looking for a franchise quarterback

Washington is waiting for word on when Ryan Fitzpatrick might be able to return to action after injuring his hip, but his return won’t provide the long-term answer the team needs at quarterback.

Head coach Ron Rivera reiterated on 106.7 The Fan on Tuesday that the team didn’t want to mortgage their future to move up the draft board for a rookie that they couldn’t support with a strong core of offensive players. Rivera said he feels that the team has made progress on that front, but acknowledged that you’re “not paying attention” if you aren’t alway looking for the quarterback who can take the offense where they want it to go.

“Constantly,” Rivera said. “That’s something you always talk about. Until you get one, you’re always going to be looking.”

Rivera said he gets weekly updates on college prospects and that there are some the team likes along with some players already in the league. He was asked about Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and couldn’t answer specifically due to tampering rules, but said generally that “we’re not in position where we’re playing for the now.”

The answers may be different come the offseason because Washington needs to find a lasting solution at the most important position on the offense.

