Ron Rivera on Week 3 loss to Bills: 'We're going to work hard and we're going to get it corrected'
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera on Week 3 loss to the Buffalo Bills, "We're going to work hard and we're going to get it corrected."
Howell is supposed to be the face of Washington's resurgence. He still might be, but Sunday was a "welcome to the NFL" moment.
"If I would have known this, I would have played him sooner."
Dolphins vs. Bills in Week 4 might be the biggest game of the NFL season.
We don't have a definitive timeline for Bronny's return, but his coach is encouraged by his progress.
How exactly did the Dolphins make a fellow professional football team look like an early season FCS opponent?
An early version of the 2024 LIV Golf schedule does not include Trump-owned courses, but does go head-to-head with the PGA Tour
The Astros are now 1.5 games ahead of the Mariners for the final wild-card spot in the American League. They will play Game 2 of their three-game series on Tuesday.
The Cardinals are coming off a monumental upset of the Dallas Cowboys with San Francisco looming.
How often do you get a chance to add a player who just rushed for 200-plus yards off the waiver wire? Well, this is one of those weeks.
Kerr plans to try out different lineups in the preseason and didn't rule out a starting role for Paul.
Namath didn't mince words while also targeting head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas.
The 'People's Panic Meter' is back and boy there is quite a bit of panic after Week 3. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens do their best to react to everyone's submissions. Behrens also provides his top five waiver wire pickups for Week 4.
The Storm have won at least 20 games in two of Quinn's three seasons in charge.
On Monday night, the Eagles' defense shined.
Derek Carr's injury looked bad, but just 24 hours later, the QB is feeling a lot better.
The Irish had a marquee win in their grasp before a forgettable finish. How they deal with the loss could still impact the College Football Playoff picture.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Jimmy Garoppolo was sacked four times in the Raiders' Week 3 loss.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football's doubleheader game tonight.