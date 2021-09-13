Ron Rivera: Washington won't bring in new QB after Ryan Fitzpatrick's injury

Rivera: WFT won't bring in new QB after Fitzpatrick's injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team suffered a blow to its offense on Monday, as starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was placed on Injured Reserve after suffering a right hip injury in the team's Week 1 loss to the Chargers.

Despite Fitzpatrick's injury, head coach Ron Rivera said on Monday the team has no plans of bringing in any free agent quarterbacks for now.

"As of now, no. We've got a short week. We'll go through the week then we'll go from there," Rivera said.

With Fitzpatrick sidelined, Rivera appointed Taylor Heinicke as the team's starting quarterback with veteran Kyle Allen as the backup. Allen, who started four games for Washington last season, was inactive on Sunday as the third-string QB.

Additionally, Washington signed quarterback Pat Shurmur to its practice squad for what Rivera called an "emergency situation."

Heinicke looked promising on Sunday in relief for Fitzpatrick, as the 28-year-old completed 11-of-15 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown. Washington's offense was far more productive with Heinicke under center, as Fitzpatrick totaled just three completions for 13 yards before exiting.

When Heinicke takes the field on Thursday, he'll be the fourth different quarterback to start a regular season game for Washington since Rivera took over as head coach last season. Of course, Heinicke started Washington's playoff game against the Buccaneers in January and put up an admirable effort in the loss, enough for Washington to re-sign him to a two-year deal this offseason.

"It's the nature of the game. First of all, it's the most important position on your team. Secondly, the nature of the game, it's a physical game, it's going to happen," Rivera said on Washington's quarterback injury luck.

"Unfortunately, it's happened to us more than we need to have it in the last season and a game. You just hope that we can get a streak where we can keep guys on the field for a long time and benefit from their abilities."

Washington has a short week before facing the New York Giants on Thursday, the team's only NFC East clash until December when it finishes the season with five consecutive divisional matchups.