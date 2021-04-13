Ron Rivera, Washington face need at quarterback, but not desperation

JP Finlay
·6 min read
Rivera, Washington face need at QB, but not desperation originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Not to be a buzzkill, but there is no immediate action plan for the Washington Football Team at quarterback.

There just isn’t, and most importantly, that's okay.

Washington signed Ryan Fitzpatrick as a band-aid for the 2021 season. If things go great, maybe he’s back in 2022. If things go bad, Fitzpatrick will be back on his QB-gypsy journey.

And with recent reports connecting the Burgundy and Gold with a draft crush on Trey Lance -- an intriguing but unpolished rookie QB prospect from North Dakota State -- some fans want immediate answers.

They’re not coming. Not soon anyway.

The NFL Draft is 16 days away. Washington holds the 19th pick in the first round, hardly a highly-coveted selection. The first three picks will be quarterbacks, and after that, there's far more questions than answers. 

Could Atlanta take a QB at No. 4? Sure, even though the Falcons' new GM has repeatedly said that won't be the case. 

Could Carolina take a QB at No. 8? Sure, even though the Panthers just traded for former third-overall pick Sam Darnold.

Could New England take a QB at No. 15? Absolutely -- and that one doesn't even need a qualifier. 

That's the situation Washington lands in, where multiple teams above it either need a QB or could need a QB. Keep in mind too, however, that multiple teams behind Washington could need a QB, and those teams could always trade ahead of the Burgundy and Gold. 

Washington boss Ron Rivera knows it. 

"I can’t tell you how things are going to unfold once we get into the draft. We’re going to react to what’s going to happen in front of us," the coach said earlier this month. "Picking where we’re picking, there are a lot of things that can happen. We have targets, we have ideas, we have guys that we like, but that always changes."

The next two weeks will be very fluid. For Washington and for the entire NFL. 

Think about it this way -- when San Francisco traded up to nab the No. 3 overall pick a few weeks back, most speculation centered on the 49ers taking Alabama QB Mac Jones. For some, that was crazy. 

Now, it's possible the Niners are taking Ohio State QB Justin Fields. John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan are even going to watch Fields' second Pro Day. 

Is that a ruse, designed to throw other NFL teams off from the 49ers' plans? Are they taking Jones? Are they taking Fields? What about Lance, a player some think could evolve into a perfect Shanahan-system QB?

The truth is nobody knows. 

San Fran traded up into the third spot, presumably knowing that Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson will be off the board. If that's the case, why even perform the theater to look at multiple prospects between Jones, Fields and Lance if the Niners will undoubtedly have their top choice from those three?

It doesn't make sense, unless they just don't know yet. 

And that feeds into Rivera's point. If the team at No. 3 doesn't yet know who it's picking -- whether real or perceived -- how could the team at No. 19 know who it's picking?

Washington has pieces in place for a contending team. The Football Team won the NFC East in 2020, and as the offense continues to improve and perhaps the defense goes from strong to dominant, there is real reason for excitement. 

None of that changes the need for a long-term QB and the ceiling put on the organization without one. 

The Washington franchise has been searching for a long-term, franchise quarterback for more than three decades. Arguably more. 

That player is hard to find.

Rivera wants to find that franchise quarterback. Martin Mayhew wants to find that franchise quarterback. Marty Hurney wants to find that franchise quarterback. Jack Del Rio, Scott Turner. Terry McLaurin and Chase Young. 

Everybody with a pulse that lives in or around the Capital Beltway wants to find a franchise quarterback for the Washington Football Team. 

There is an important difference, however, in needing something and being desperate for something. 

Prior to Rivera, the Washington franchise far too often operated in desperation.

Players were over-drafted, QBs were rushed, football personnel ignored. Big trades, small trades, free-agent signings, and even one good quarterback that couldn't find a long-term deal. It's been embarrassing really. 

Washington has chased away two QBs that went on to win playoff games elsewhere -- Kirk Cousins and Brad Johnson -- while embracing QBs that never even won many regular season games. And of course, injuries have been brutal. Robert Griffin III and Alex Smith saw promising seasons -- and careers -- ruined. 

It's been a roller coaster ride at quarterback. Actually, that's not right. 

It's been more like that Viking-themed boat ride at amusement parks, where one end of the boat flies into the air, and then the other end flies into the air, opposite sides of a pendulum. Neither side flips over, they just continue to float into the atmosphere, slowly falling, and sending the other end into the sky. 

Unfortunately for Washington fans, that Viking-themed boat ride at amusement parks has featured embarrassment on one end and bitter disappointment on the other side. 

That's the fight Rivera has before him in his search for a QB. 

Reach too early, and disaster lurks. Trade up for the wrong guy? Injuries could derail a promising career. 

There's no sure thing in the NFL Draft. Maybe when Peyton Manning came out and went No. 1 overall, but that was 23 years ago. 

Washington needs a passer, certainly, and a talented young rookie could be the perfect fit in a QB-room with a veteran leader like Fitzpatrick. 

But Washington also needs a lot, at linebacker and offensive line and tight end, just to name a few positions. It's possible the best path is to focus on the whole team this year, just Rivera's second-year in charge, and eventually find the signal-caller that will lead the Burgundy and Gold out of the quarterback abyss. 

That's the problem with the abyss. The deeper you go, the harder it is to return. 

Washington's been in the QB-abyss longer than most of its players have been alive. Rivera is a bold leader, but that's a tall order to fix. 

"I’ve seen a lot of teams that have had things in place then drafted their quarterback next year. This could be one of those situations where we put all the other pieces in place and then a year or two from now the right guy is there and we can make that move," Rivera said. 

Much will change and move in the next two weeks. Washington will be connected with a ton of speculation, and some of it might even be correct. 

The truth is nobody knows, not Washington, not even Roger Goodell, until he starts reading names on draft night. 

"We’ll see," Rivera said, "you just never really know until you get there.”

